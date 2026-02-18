Infinix NOTE Edge 5G launched in India: Check price, features

Infinix just dropped its new NOTE Edge 5G in India, packing a big 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display (120Hz refresh rate) and powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chip. You get three options: 6GB/128GB for ₹21,999, 8GB/128GB for ₹23,999, and the top-end 8GB/256GB for ₹25,999.

Promises 3 OS upgrades, 5 years of security updates The phone comes with a hefty 6,500mAh battery and fast charging (45W), plus Infinix says it'll still hold over 80% battery health after years of use.

It runs Android 16-based XOS with three promised OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

There's also an IP65 rating for dust/water resistance, Gorilla Glass protection, and JBL-tuned stereo speakers.

Slim design at just 7.2mm You get a sharp 50MP rear camera (with Live Photos) and a decent 13MP selfie shooter.

The phone is slim at just 7.2mm and features Active Halo lighting to boost your pics.

There's also a handy One-Tap AI button to quickly access smart features.