Infinix NOTE Edge 5G launched in India: Check price, features
Infinix just dropped its new NOTE Edge 5G in India, packing a big 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display (120Hz refresh rate) and powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chip.
You get three options: 6GB/128GB for ₹21,999, 8GB/128GB for ₹23,999, and the top-end 8GB/256GB for ₹25,999.
Promises 3 OS upgrades, 5 years of security updates
The phone comes with a hefty 6,500mAh battery and fast charging (45W), plus Infinix says it'll still hold over 80% battery health after years of use.
It runs Android 16-based XOS with three promised OS upgrades and five years of security updates.
There's also an IP65 rating for dust/water resistance, Gorilla Glass protection, and JBL-tuned stereo speakers.
Slim design at just 7.2mm
You get a sharp 50MP rear camera (with Live Photos) and a decent 13MP selfie shooter.
The phone is slim at just 7.2mm and features Active Halo lighting to boost your pics.
There's also a handy One-Tap AI button to quickly access smart features.
Goes on sale soon
With its curved AMOLED screen, big battery life, long software support—with a starting price under ₹25k—the NOTE Edge 5G is aiming straight at value seekers who want flagship-like perks without the flagship price tag.
It goes on sale soon.