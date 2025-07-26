Next Article
Ingredients for life found in planet-forming disk around young star
Scientists have found 17 complex organic molecules—including ones that can lead to DNA and amino acids—swirling in the planet-forming disk of a young star called V883 Orionis.
The discovery, made with the ALMA telescope, hints that the ingredients for life might show up way before planets even form.
Building blocks of life could be common across space
This shakes up old ideas that star formation wipes out these molecules.
Instead, it looks like they survive from interstellar clouds and keep evolving as new planets take shape.
Basically, the building blocks of life could be pretty common across space.
Researchers are excited to dig deeper
Researchers are excited to dig deeper—hoping to spot even more complex molecules out there.
It could help us figure out if life's chemistry is happening all over the galaxy, not just on Earth.