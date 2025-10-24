Instagram now lets you edit Stories using AI

Instagram has integrated Meta's artificial intelligence (AI) editing tools into its Stories feature. The update lets users modify photos and videos in their Stories by simply typing text prompts. Previously, these advanced editing capabilities were only accessible through the Meta AI chatbot. Now, they are directly integrated into the Instagram Stories edit menu for a more seamless experience.

User impact AI editing tools in Instagram Stories The integration of AI editing tools into Instagram Stories is a major step toward giving users more creative control. Now, anyone can add, remove or change visual elements in their content by simply typing specific instructions. The feature is accessible from the Stories interface by tapping on the paintbrush icon and accessing these new tools. This comes as part of Meta's broader strategy to bring AI capabilities across its platforms.

User guide How to access the new editing options? The AI editing tools are found in the "Restyle" menu at the top of Instagram Stories. Users can tap on the paintbrush icon and choose to add, remove or change options for their content through prompts. For instance, one could ask the AI to change hair color, add a crown or insert a sunset background. This makes it super easy for anyone to customize their Stories with just a few texts.

Customization options Preset effects for quick style changes The new AI editing tools also come with preset effects for quick style changes or accessories. You can add items like sunglasses or a biker jacket, or apply a watercolor effect to your photos. For video content, there are options like simulated snowfall or added flames. Seasonal themes such as Diwali and Halloween are also available to make your Stories more festive.

Data usage Meta's AI terms of service Meta has clarified that using the AI editing tools in Instagram Stories means accepting its AI Terms of Service. This gives permission for media and facial features to be analyzed by AI. As per Meta, this could include tasks like "summarizing image contents, modifying images, and generating new content based on the image." Users should keep this in mind before using these advanced editing capabilities on their Instagram Stories.