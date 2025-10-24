Claude AI now remembers past chats for paid subscribers

Anthropic has launched a memory feature for its Claude AI chatbot, now open to all paid subscribers, including Pro, Max, Team, and Enterprise plans. This means Claude can remember details from your previous conversations, making it easier to pick up where you left off—no more repeating yourself. Until now, only Team and Enterprise plans had access.

You can edit or delete memories anytime You can turn the memory feature on or off anytime in settings.

Each project gets its own memory profile, so your different projects or workspaces stay separate.

Plus, you can view, edit, or delete what Claude remembers whenever you want.

Go incognito for chats that won't be saved Worried about privacy? You're in charge.

Delete specific memories or go incognito for chats that won't be saved at all.