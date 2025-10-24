This tiny implant lets blind people see again

Implant has 378 pixels, some patients can see up to 20/42

The implant has 378 light-powered pixels that get signals from infrared light sent by the glasses.

In trials, 84% of participants achieved clinically meaningful improvements in vision (>=0.2 logMAR) after a year, with some reaching up to 20/42 clarity using digital enhancements.

The surgery is quick (under two hours), but patients need some rehab to learn how to use their new sight.