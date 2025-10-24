Next Article
EU says Meta's platforms break Digital Services Act
The European Commission says Meta's Instagram and Facebook have broken the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA).
The main issue? Their reporting tools for things like child abuse material and terrorist content are confusing, with "dark patterns" that make it harder for users to flag harmful stuff.
Meta could face hefty fines
If Meta doesn't fix this, they could get fined up to 6% of their global yearly earnings.
The case also shines a light on bigger problems—like how thousands of Instagram accounts vanished overnight during an alleged recent ban wave, leaving people locked out with appeals ignored or ineffective.
The EU wants clearer reporting and fairer appeals, so everyone online has better protection and more control over their accounts.