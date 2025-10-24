Microsoft's Copilot gets friendlier and more human-like with new features

Microsoft has announced a major update for its artificial intelligence (AI) assistant, Copilot . The new update, dubbed the Copilot Fall Release, comes with 12 new features aimed at making AI more personal and human-centered. Microsoft AI chief Mustafa Suleyman emphasized that their mission is to create "AI that serves people, not replaces them."

Feature highlights Mico, a visual AI companion The updated Copilot is designed to boost creativity, productivity, and human connections. It will help users think, plan, and collaborate more effectively. One of the standout features is Mico, a visual AI companion that reacts with color and animation. It listens and adapts to interactions, making conversations feel more natural.

User collaboration New ways to collaborate and brainstorm The new Copilot also introduces Groups, which allows up to 32 people to collaborate in real time. It summarizes discussions, assigns tasks, and keeps teams aligned. Imagine is another feature that lets users explore and remix AI-generated ideas in a shared creative space. This way, the update enhances both individual creativity and team collaboration.

User control Memory & personalization The update also improves personalization with Memory & Personalization, which remembers birthdays, goals, work details, and more. Users have full control over this feature, being able to edit or delete memories anytime. Connectors integrate Copilot with apps like Outlook, Gmail, OneDrive, Google Drive, and Google Calendar for easier content organization and searching.

AI assistance Health and learning enhancements The update also includes Proactive Actions, which let Copilot suggest next steps, surface insights, and assist with tasks without starting from scratch. Health features include Copilot for Health that provides credible medical information from sources like Harvard Health and helps users find suitable doctors. For students, Learn Live serves as an interactive tutor using voice, visuals, and whiteboards to make learning engaging.