ChatGPT brings Shared Projects to free users: How to use
What's the story
OpenAI has announced a major update to its AI chatbot, ChatGPT. The new features, dubbed Shared Projects and Company Knowledge, are designed to improve collaboration and productivity for users. The updates are now available for Free, Plus, and Pro users of ChatGPT. The company made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting the capabilities of these new tools.
Feature introduction
Shared Projects for collaborative chats
The Shared Projects feature allows users to invite others into shared chats, upload files, and manage instructions all in one place. This update is a major step toward making ChatGPT a more practical tool for group projects. It can be used for research, content creation, or business tasks. The feature is designed to make teamwork within ChatGPT easier than ever before.
Tool integration
Company Knowledge connects ChatGPT with your work tools
OpenAI's COO Brad Lightcap has also detailed another major upgrade called Company Knowledge. The feature connects ChatGPT with tools like Slack, SharePoint, Google Drive, and GitHub. This allows the AI to search across these platforms and answer questions or perform tasks using a work-optimized version of GPT-5 that cites its sources. The feature can reason across tools to get answers, do analysis, and take action, making it a powerful addition to the ChatGPT suite of tools.
Strategic acquisition
OpenAI acquires software applications to enhance desktop AI experience
In a related development, OpenAI has acquired Software Applications Inc., a start-up building an AI interface for macOS. The move is part of the company's larger strategy to improve how artificial intelligence interacts with and performs tasks directly on computers. Founded in 2023 by former Apple engineers, Software Applications features several creators behind Apple's Shortcuts app technology.