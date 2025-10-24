ChatGPT brings Shared Projects to free users: How to use

OpenAI has announced a major update to its AI chatbot, ChatGPT . The new features, dubbed Shared Projects and Company Knowledge, are designed to improve collaboration and productivity for users. The updates are now available for Free, Plus, and Pro users of ChatGPT. The company made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting the capabilities of these new tools.

Feature introduction Shared Projects for collaborative chats The Shared Projects feature allows users to invite others into shared chats, upload files, and manage instructions all in one place. This update is a major step toward making ChatGPT a more practical tool for group projects. It can be used for research, content creation, or business tasks. The feature is designed to make teamwork within ChatGPT easier than ever before.

Tool integration Company Knowledge connects ChatGPT with your work tools OpenAI's COO Brad Lightcap has also detailed another major upgrade called Company Knowledge. The feature connects ChatGPT with tools like Slack, SharePoint, Google Drive, and GitHub. This allows the AI to search across these platforms and answer questions or perform tasks using a work-optimized version of GPT-5 that cites its sources. The feature can reason across tools to get answers, do analysis, and take action, making it a powerful addition to the ChatGPT suite of tools.