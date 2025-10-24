Apple threatens to remove privacy feature in Europe

Apple says it gives users more control

Apple insists it gives users more control than any other developer, saying, "Apple holds itself to a higher standard than any third-party developer by giving users a clear choice about personalized ads."

But regulators in Germany, France, and Italy argue Apple isn't playing fair—claiming its own apps get special treatment.

Some watchdogs even fined Apple and called ATT anti-competitive.

Apple warns that changing ATT could weaken privacy for everyone in Europe.