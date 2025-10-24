Next Article
Apple threatens to remove privacy feature in Europe
Technology
Apple says it could turn off App Tracking Transparency (ATT) in Europe, blaming heavy pressure from ad groups and rivals.
ATT, launched in 2021, lets you decide if apps can track your activity across other apps and sites.
Apple says it gives users more control
Apple insists it gives users more control than any other developer, saying, "Apple holds itself to a higher standard than any third-party developer by giving users a clear choice about personalized ads."
But regulators in Germany, France, and Italy argue Apple isn't playing fair—claiming its own apps get special treatment.
Some watchdogs even fined Apple and called ATT anti-competitive.
Apple warns that changing ATT could weaken privacy for everyone in Europe.