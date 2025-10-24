Tiny retinal implant could restore vision to millions
Stanford Medicine has been involved in the development of a super-small retinal implant, called PRIMA, that can restore central vision for people with advanced age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
The chip works wirelessly with special glasses to turn infrared light into signals the brain reads as shapes and letters—potentially helping millions worldwide.
In a recent trial, 84% of participants could read letters, numbers, and words within a year of getting the implant.
Many saw up to five lines better on an eye chart, and some participants experienced serious side effects, but none were life-threatening and almost all resolved within two months.
PRIMA is the first device to bring back central vision for late-stage dry AMD, giving people more independence.
Researchers are now working on upgrades for grayscale and sharper vision, hoping to help users recognize faces and details even better.