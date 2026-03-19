Instagram's new 'tap-to-pause' feature gives you more control over Reels

Instagram has announced a new 'tap-to-pause' feature for its Reels , allowing users to stop videos with just one tap. The update was shared on the platform's official creators account and is being rolled out globally. The move is aimed at giving users more control over their short-form content viewing experience, without any accidental clicks leading to other actions.

Improved functionality How the new feature works The new feature lets users pause any Reel with a single tap on the screen. This was previously difficult as tapping could trigger other actions like opening the creator's profile or interacting with on-screen elements. Once a Reel is paused, users will also see a "Mute" option for controlling audio playback without leaving the video. This is especially useful for content that requires attention to detail, like tutorials or DIYs.

Enhanced accessibility Addressing usability issues The tap-to-pause feature also tackles a long-standing usability problem in Reels. Users watching tutorials or step-by-step guides often had to replay clips multiple times to follow instructions. Now, they can stop at any point without losing context. The update is also expected to improve accessibility by letting users take more time to read on-screen text, observe visual details, or understand fast-paced edits in videos.

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Impact on creators Impact on content creation The tap-to-pause feature could also have an impact on how content is created. Videos with layered details, captions, or instructions may benefit more from this update. It also reduces the need to artificially slow down pacing. For viewers, the experience becomes closer to traditional video playback where pausing is a standard interaction. The addition of a mute option further enhances control during playback.

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