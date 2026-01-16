You can now lip-sync Reels in 5 new Indian languages

The AI-powered translation feature can be activated while uploading or editing a Reel. Once turned on, the tool automatically translates spoken audio into another language without replacing the creator's voice with a robotic dub. Instead, it preserves the sound and tone of the original voice to maintain authenticity. An optional lip-sync feature is also available where AI adjusts translated audio to match mouth movements for a more natural look in different languages.

Font update

New Indian fonts added to Edits

Along with the translation feature, Instagram is also adding new Indian fonts to its video editing tool, Edits. Creators can now use Devanagari and Bengali-Assamese scripts for text and captions in languages like Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, and Assamese. The font update will be available on Android devices in the coming days. To use these new fonts, creators can tap on "Text" in the editing timeline and select the "Aa" icon to browse through different font options.