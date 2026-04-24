Instagram's new app is only for sharing disappearing photos

Instagram is testing a new image-sharing app called "Instants." The company confirmed the development to TechCrunch. The app, which is currently available in Spain and Italy , offers a unique way of sharing disappearing photos with friends. As per the report, these images can be viewed only once and remain accessible only for 24 hours.

App features No editing options or uploads from camera roll Instants takes a different approach from Instagram by letting users capture photos with just one tap, without any editing options. The app doesn't support uploads from the camera roll and only allows content capture and sharing through its in-app camera. While you can add text to your "Instants," further modifications aren't allowed, making it a platform for authentic and unfiltered content.

Market competition Instants was tested as an in-app feature Instagram has been testing Instants as an in-app feature in select regions. The company says users can access this feature either within the main Instagram app or through a standalone Instants app. "To give people low-pressure ways to connect with friends, we're testing an app called Instants to share casual photos and videos in the moment," a spokesperson said about their latest offering.

Advertisement

App integration App available on iOS and Android The app is available on iOS and Android. You can share Instants with mutual followers or your Close Friends list. Instagram says these lists are shared between the main Instagram app and the new Instants app. This integration shows how the company is trying to combine its existing platform with new trends in social media sharing.

Advertisement