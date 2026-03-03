Instagram might be misusing your posts to promote products

Instagram 's new feature is using influencers' posts to promote lookalike products, and you might be a victim too. The issue was first highlighted by Puck when Julia Berolzheimer, an influencer with over a million followers, unknowingly promoted products on Instagram. A "Shop the look" button appeared on some of her posts, directing followers to similar items she wore.

Controversy Cheap knockoffs and random items The "Shop the look" button on Berolzheimer's posts was added by Instagram without her consent. The links didn't lead followers to the actual items she was promoting, but to lookalikes instead. Berolzheimer expressed her outrage over this development in a Substack post, saying, "My followers were being shown cheap knockoffs and random items from brands I've never heard of."

Official statement Meta's response to the controversy Responding to the controversy, Meta spokesperson Matthew T Torres said, "This is a limited test intended to help people explore products that match their interests when they're viewing posts or reels." He added that Meta does not take a commission on these items and will continue refining the experience based on feedback. However, this explanation does little to address influencer concerns about unvetted product associations.

