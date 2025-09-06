You can now pin your own comments on Instagram
What's the story
Instagram has launched a new feature that allows creators to pin their own comments on posts and Reels. Previously, the option was only available for audience comments. The update now gives creators the power to highlight their own thoughts, calls-to-action, or clarifications directly under their content. This simple yet effective tool ensures key messages remain at the top of the comment section.
User benefits
How this feature can help creators
The new feature from Instagram opens up fresh opportunities for creators to drive engagement and guide conversations. Pinned comments can be used for sharing important links, providing extra context, or encouraging specific interactions like "tag a friend" or "check the link in bio." By keeping these comments at the top, creators can strengthen their messaging, control discussion tone, and boost overall engagement.
Convenience
Saving comments from getting buried
The feature will ensure that your own comments don't get buried. It comes after Instagram chief Adam Mosseri was asked a few weeks ago why users cannot pin their own comments on their posts.