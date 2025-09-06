The new feature from Instagram opens up fresh opportunities for creators

You can now pin your own comments on Instagram

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:28 pm Sep 06, 202506:28 pm

What's the story

Instagram has launched a new feature that allows creators to pin their own comments on posts and Reels. Previously, the option was only available for audience comments. The update now gives creators the power to highlight their own thoughts, calls-to-action, or clarifications directly under their content. This simple yet effective tool ensures key messages remain at the top of the comment section.