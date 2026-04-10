Instagram now lets you edit your comments

The new comment editing feature comes with some limitations. You can only edit text, not images in comments. Also, other users will see that a comment has been edited but won't be able to view its original content. The update is part of Instagram's larger effort to improve user experience and address long-standing complaints.

Additional changes

Instagram's recent updates and legal challenges

Along with the comment editing feature, Instagram also announced restrictions on certain content for teen accounts based on 13+ movie ratings. The move comes amid growing scrutiny over the platform's impact on young users. Last month, Meta lost two major lawsuits: one in New Mexico where it was found liable for putting children at risk, and another in Los Angeles where a jury ruled that Meta created its apps to be addictive to children and teens, harming their mental health.