Instagram now lets you 'repost' content, share your location

A fresh "Friends" tab in Reels now highlights what your friends are liking, commenting on, or reposting, making it easier to see what everyone's into.

Instagram says privacy is still a priority: the location feature only shows your last active spot (not live tracking), and you get full control over who sees it—or if anyone does at all.

You can also hide your activity or mute certain friends for a more personalized experience.