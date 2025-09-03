You could soon watch Instagram Reels while using other apps

Instagram is testing a new Picture-in-Picture (PiP) feature for its Reels , the company has confirmed to TechCrunch. The innovative feature would allow users to watch their favorite short videos in a small, floating window while using other apps on their device. The move is aimed at improving user experience and engagement by allowing seamless multitasking.

User experience PiP mode for Reels The PiP feature, first spotted by app researcher Radu Oncescu, will be available to select users as part of an initial test. Once activated, it will let Reels play in a small window even when the user exits the Instagram app. This way, users can continue watching their favorite content while performing other tasks on their device.

Engagement strategy Boosting user engagement and retention The introduction of the PiP feature comes as a strategic move from Instagram to boost user engagement and retention. With this capability, users can keep watching longer videos in the background while doing other things on their device. This is especially useful in today's world where attention spans are shrinking and multitasking is becoming more common.

Content visibility Wider reach for creators The PiP feature could also help creators reach wider audiences by keeping their content visible, even as users switch tasks. This would be a major boost for content creators who often struggle with getting their work noticed in the fast-paced world of social media. For Instagram, it is a strategic move to increase time spent on the app and compete more aggressively in the short-form video space.