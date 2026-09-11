Instagram now lets you add tagged posts to main grid
What's the story
Instagram has launched a new feature that lets users add tagged posts directly to their main profile grid. The update, while not revolutionary, is expected to be widely appreciated by users. It solves the problem of wanting to share a group photo from an event but feeling awkward about posting it yourself when someone else has already done so and tagged you.
User guide
How to add tagged posts to your grid
The new feature can be accessed from different places: the DM notification when you're tagged, directly from the post itself, or through your Tagged tab.
If you later decide against it, removing the post from your profile is just as easy.
The original post remains untouched, and adding it to your grid doesn't delete or duplicate it.
You can also remove it anytime without deleting it from your Tagged tab.
Enhanced collaboration
Creators and brand campaigns
Instagram believes this feature could also be useful for creator collaborations.
It gives them another way to showcase tagged posts without having to repost or use the "Invite collaborators" option.
The update also comes in handy for brand campaigns with multiple creators who want to highlight a piece of content they were all tagged in on their profiles.
Profile management
Other recent Instagram updates
The new feature is part of Instagram's wider effort to give users more control over their profile appearance.
In June, the platform introduced the "Reorder your grid" feature, letting users rearrange content on their main profile grid.
The company has also been introducing new tools to simplify content creation and management, like "First Draft," an editing tool that auto-trims selected video clips and removes pauses.