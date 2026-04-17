The new chips come with lower specifications

Intel launches cheaper Panther Lake chips for mainstream laptops

By Mudit Dube 11:49 am Apr 17, 202611:49 am

What's the story

Intel has unveiled a new range of affordable Panther Lake laptop processors, dubbed the Core Series 3 line. The new chips are built on the same Intel 18A process as their high-end counterparts, the Core Ultra Series 3 family of chips. However, they come with lower specifications across the board. The Core Series 3 line-up includes six different chips, with Intel Core 7 360 being the most powerful and Intel Core 3 304 being the most basic model.