Intel launches new Xeon chips for AI data centers

Intel has unveiled a new range of data center products, including next-generation Xeon processors and updates to its AI accelerator roadmap. The company is betting big on the growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. The new Intel Xeon 6+ processors are specifically designed for cloud computing, telecom networks, and emerging AI applications that require large-scale system coordination rather than just raw computing power.

Tech innovation AI's impact on data center design The new Xeon 6+ processors are built on Intel's 18A manufacturing technology, a first for a data center CPU. As AI systems become more "agentic," data centers increasingly face challenges in managing workloads and moving data efficiently. "The CPU remains the control plane for modern AI infrastructure," said Kevork Kechichan, EVP and GM of Intel's Data Center Group.

Performance boost Xeon 6+ chips promise significant performance boosts The new Xeon 6+ chips come with up to 288 Efficient-cores, promising up to 2.5 times the performance of their predecessors. They also support 12-channel DDR5 memory, 96 PCIe Gen5 lanes, and Compute Express Link (CXL) technology for better communication between different hardware components inside data centers. The chips can enable up to nine times server consolidation compared with Intel's second-generation Xeon processors.

Advertisement

Networking solutions Intel expands networking portfolio for AI and enterprise workloads Along with the processors, Intel has expanded its networking portfolio with the new Intel Ethernet E835 controllers and network adapters. These products are designed to support AI, cloud, and enterprise workloads that require fast data transfer between servers. The E835 platform supports network speeds from 10GbE to 200GbE and features Remote Direct Memory Access (RDMA) technology for efficient data transfer across networks.

Advertisement

Performance advantage E835 adapters outperform NVIDIA and Broadcom products, claims Intel Intel claims that its E835 network adapters deliver better performance per watt than competing products from NVIDIA and Broadcom. This is especially important as data center energy consumption continues to rise. For small and medium-sized businesses, Intel has launched a new 12-core processor in its Xeon 6300 family for entry-level servers. The chip can be integrated into existing server designs without major hardware changes, making it easier for businesses to upgrade their computing capacity.