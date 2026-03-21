Intoxalock cyberattack locks drivers out of cars across the US
What's the story
A recent cyberattack on Intoxalock, a US-based vehicle breathalyzer company, has resulted in widespread disruptions for drivers across the country. The attack, which took place on March 14, has rendered many unable to start their vehicles. Intoxalock's devices are used by individuals required to provide a negative alcohol breath sample before starting their cars.
Company response
Attack affected calibration process
Intoxalock spokesperson Rachael Larson confirmed the cyberattack to TechCrunch. She said that as a precautionary measure, the company took steps to temporarily pause some of its systems. The attack has also affected the calibration process for these breathalyzer devices, which need to be done every few months. This has led to delays in vehicle starts for customers whose devices are due for calibration.
Widespread impact
Drivers locked out of their vehicles
The cyberattack has resulted in vehicle lockouts across the US, from New York to Minnesota. Drivers have taken to Reddit, saying that missing a calibration due to this attack has rendered their cars unable to start, effectively locking them out of their own vehicles. One auto shop in Middleboro even reported having cars parked in its lot all week because of this incident.
Tech usage
Nature of cyberattack still unknown
Intoxalock's technology is used in 46 states and serves around 150,000 drivers every year, according to the company's website. However, it has not yet revealed what kind of cyberattack it was hit by, be it ransomware or a data breach. The company has also not shared any details about whether they have received any communications from the hackers or ransom demands. As of now, there is no word on when Intoxalock expects to recover from this incident.