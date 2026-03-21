Intoxalock cyberattack locks drivers out of cars across the US

A recent cyberattack on Intoxalock, a US-based vehicle breathalyzer company, has resulted in widespread disruptions for drivers across the country. The attack, which took place on March 14, has rendered many unable to start their vehicles. Intoxalock's devices are used by individuals required to provide a negative alcohol breath sample before starting their cars.

Company response Attack affected calibration process Intoxalock spokesperson Rachael Larson confirmed the cyberattack to TechCrunch. She said that as a precautionary measure, the company took steps to temporarily pause some of its systems. The attack has also affected the calibration process for these breathalyzer devices, which need to be done every few months. This has led to delays in vehicle starts for customers whose devices are due for calibration.

Widespread impact Drivers locked out of their vehicles The cyberattack has resulted in vehicle lockouts across the US, from New York to Minnesota. Drivers have taken to Reddit, saying that missing a calibration due to this attack has rendered their cars unable to start, effectively locking them out of their own vehicles. One auto shop in Middleboro even reported having cars parked in its lot all week because of this incident.

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