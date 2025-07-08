Next Article
iOS 26 beta 3 reduces Liquid Glass transparency
Apple just rolled out some big tweaks to its new Liquid Glass design in the latest iOS 26 beta 3, after users said it was tough to read.
The glassy, see-through style—first shown off at WWDC 2025—looked cool but made things harder to use.
Now, Apple's aiming for a clearer and more accessible interface across apps.
Apple is serious about improving usability
In this update, Apple Music gets a solid white navigation bar for less distraction, and notifications now have darker backgrounds so text pops more.
These fixes build on earlier changes that cleaned up the Control Center too.
With more betas on the way before the fall release, Apple seems serious about making sure style doesn't get in the way of actually using your phone.