Meta's AI chatbot initiative: Proactive conversations

How these bots will work

These bots will only reach out if you've chatted with them at least five times in the last two weeks, so it won't feel random or spammy.

They're being trained to send messages that feel personal, based on your past chats—part of Mark Zuckerberg's push to use AI for digital companionship and help tackle loneliness.

To keep things safe, the bots will steer clear of sensitive topics unless you bring them up first, aiming for friendly and positive convos without crossing any lines.