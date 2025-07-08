Meta's AI chatbot initiative: Proactive conversations
Meta (the folks behind Instagram and Facebook) is working on chatbots that can actually start conversations with you—not just wait for you to message first.
This new feature, called "Project Omni," is all about making chats feel more natural and keeping users engaged.
It's being built in Meta's AI Studio, where people can also create their own custom bots.
How these bots will work
These bots will only reach out if you've chatted with them at least five times in the last two weeks, so it won't feel random or spammy.
They're being trained to send messages that feel personal, based on your past chats—part of Mark Zuckerberg's push to use AI for digital companionship and help tackle loneliness.
To keep things safe, the bots will steer clear of sensitive topics unless you bring them up first, aiming for friendly and positive convos without crossing any lines.