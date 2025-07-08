Next Article
Alarming connection between AI usage and psychopathy uncovered
A new study has found that students with higher levels of narcissism, psychopathy, and Machiavellianism are more likely to use AI tools like ChatGPT and Midjourney.
Researchers surveyed 504 art students in China and noticed these personality traits—sometimes called the "Dark Triad"—were tied to increased AI usage.
Schools should teach ethical AI use, say researchers
The same traits were also linked to cheating, plagiarism, academic anxiety, and procrastination—all of which led to more reliance on AI.
The researchers suggest schools rethink their curriculum to teach ethical AI use and help students avoid shortcuts that hurt real learning.