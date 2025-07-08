Alarming connection between AI usage and psychopathy uncovered Technology Jul 08, 2025

A new study has found that students with higher levels of narcissism, psychopathy, and Machiavellianism are more likely to use AI tools like ChatGPT and Midjourney.

Researchers surveyed 504 art students in China and noticed these personality traits—sometimes called the "Dark Triad"—were tied to increased AI usage.