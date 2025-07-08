Huawei's AI lab refutes copying allegations
Huawei is pushing back against claims that its Pangu Pro MoE 72B AI model copied Alibaba's Qwen 2.5 14B, after a GitHub paper found the models' attention parameters were strikingly similar.
Huawei says its tech was built in-house, trained on its own Ascend AI chips, and features unique architecture.
Copyright concerns escalate in China's AI landscape
Huawei says it follows open-source licensing for any outside code and denies using or training on other companies' models.
The company's statement comes as copyright worries heat up in China's fast-moving AI scene, where big names like Huawei and Alibaba are battling for dominance.
Different target audiences
While Alibaba's Qwen models are mostly for everyday users on PCs and phones, Huawei's Pangu series is aimed at government, finance, and manufacturing sectors.
This focus sets them apart as competition gets tougher among China's top tech players.