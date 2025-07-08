Next Article
ISS carrying Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to fly over India
Shubhanshu Shukla, currently on the International Space Station for the Axiom-4 mission, has spent more time in space than his mentor Rakesh Sharma—India's first astronaut.
This new record, made possible by a joint ISRO-NASA mission, highlights how far India has come in global space exploration.
How to spot the ISS from India
If you're in India and want to catch a glimpse of the ISS while Shukla is aboard, NASA's Spot the Station app has you covered.
The station will be visible at different times between July 8 and July 12—just check the app for exact timings and get real-time alerts so you don't miss this cool moment in Indian space history.