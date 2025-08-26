Next Article
iOS 26 beta 5 fixes annoying bugs, adds faster charging
Apple just rolled out iOS 26 Beta 5, tackling some annoying bugs like the low battery symbol appearing and iPhones being unable to start up after updating to Beta 1.
If you've got an iPhone 16, there's good news—faster charging is here, with speeds up to 25W on any Qi 2.2 charger (that's a nice jump from the old third-party limit of 15W).
How to download the latest beta
Anyone in Apple's Beta Software Program can grab this update on their iPhone XS or newer by heading to Settings > General > Software Update.
iOS 26 will introduce a slick Liquid Glass UI with smarter AI-powered battery management and real-time call translation.
The full iOS 26 release is expected next month, so these features will be official soon!