iOS 26 beta 5 fixes annoying bugs, adds faster charging Technology Aug 26, 2025

Apple just rolled out iOS 26 Beta 5, tackling some annoying bugs like the low battery symbol appearing and iPhones being unable to start up after updating to Beta 1.

If you've got an iPhone 16, there's good news—faster charging is here, with speeds up to 25W on any Qi 2.2 charger (that's a nice jump from the old third-party limit of 15W).