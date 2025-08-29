iPhone 16 gets massive price cuts ahead of iPhone 17

Flipkart, Amazon are offering the best deals

On Amazon, you can grab an iPhone 16 for ₹69,999 (down from ₹79,900), plus extra savings through exchange offers and No Cost EMI—potentially bringing your price below ₹40,000.

Flipkart lists it at ₹71,399 with another 10% off. Sweetening the deal further: Flipkart offers up to ₹4,000 cashback on select cards and HDFC Bank users can get up to 10% cashback.

If you've been eyeing an upgrade but don't want to splurge on day-one pricing for the upcoming iPhone 17 (hitting India September 19), this might be your moment.