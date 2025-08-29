iPhone 16 gets massive price cuts ahead of iPhone 17
Apple is clearing the decks for the iPhone 17, dropping prices on last year's iPhone 16 series.
Launched in September 2024 with the speedy A18 chip and 8GB RAM, the iPhone 16 is now way more affordable across major online stores—making it a tempting option if you want flagship features without waiting for the next big thing.
Flipkart, Amazon are offering the best deals
On Amazon, you can grab an iPhone 16 for ₹69,999 (down from ₹79,900), plus extra savings through exchange offers and No Cost EMI—potentially bringing your price below ₹40,000.
Flipkart lists it at ₹71,399 with another 10% off. Sweetening the deal further: Flipkart offers up to ₹4,000 cashback on select cards and HDFC Bank users can get up to 10% cashback.
If you've been eyeing an upgrade but don't want to splurge on day-one pricing for the upcoming iPhone 17 (hitting India September 19), this might be your moment.