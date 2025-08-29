Next Article
Samsung's SmartThings now helps caregivers track loved ones' activities
Samsung just dropped a big update to its SmartThings Family Care feature, making it easier for caregivers to look after loved ones from afar.
Now, if someone's TV or other home devices haven't been used for a while, the caregiver gets an alert and can check in quickly.
There are also handy new options to schedule meal and medication reminders—so staying on top of health stuff is simpler than ever.
Text message invites for consent
Getting started is smoother thanks to text message invites for consent, which helps everyone stay in sync.
Caregivers and their family members can clearly set roles and pick what activities or devices they want to monitor.
Plus, location tracking adds extra peace of mind by showing where loved ones are throughout the day.