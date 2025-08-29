Samsung's SmartThings now helps caregivers track loved ones' activities Technology Aug 29, 2025

Samsung just dropped a big update to its SmartThings Family Care feature, making it easier for caregivers to look after loved ones from afar.

Now, if someone's TV or other home devices haven't been used for a while, the caregiver gets an alert and can check in quickly.

There are also handy new options to schedule meal and medication reminders—so staying on top of health stuff is simpler than ever.