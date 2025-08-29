Next Article
Soon, you'll be able to update Aadhaar info via app
Big news for anyone with an Aadhaar card—UIDAI is expected to roll out the e-Aadhaar mobile app by the end of 2025.
With this, you'll be able to update things like your name, address, or date of birth right from your phone, skipping most trips to enrollment centers.
How the app will work
The app will use AI and Face ID to keep everything secure.
Starting this November, you'll only need to visit a center for fingerprint or iris scans; everything else can be handled in-app.
It'll even fetch info from official databases like your PAN card or birth certificate, making the whole process faster and way more convenient.