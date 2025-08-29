Jio AI Cloud gets voice command search in regional languages
Reliance just announced some cool upgrades for its Jio AI Cloud at the AGM on August 29, 2025.
Over 40 million users will soon get voice command search in regional languages and a new "AI Create Hub," all on top of the existing 100GB free storage.
The goal? The company aims to make things smoother, smarter, and way more user-friendly.
AI create hub and voice commands
The AI Create Hub lets you whip up reels, collages, or promo videos from your photos—no tech skills needed.
Plus, with the new voice commands, you can find and organize files just by talking to the app.
As Jio Platforms CEO Kiran Thomas puts it, these updates make the cloud "smarter and more human."
New data centers and partnerships on the way
Reliance is also rolling out Reliance Intelligence to build advanced data centers in Jamnagar and offer AI services for education, healthcare, agriculture, and small businesses.
And they're teaming up with Meta in a $100 million partnership to develop next-gen AI solutions for India (and beyond), while pursuing a deeper partnership with Google.