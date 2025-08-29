Jio AI Cloud gets voice command search in regional languages Technology Aug 29, 2025

Reliance just announced some cool upgrades for its Jio AI Cloud at the AGM on August 29, 2025.

Over 40 million users will soon get voice command search in regional languages and a new "AI Create Hub," all on top of the existing 100GB free storage.

The goal? The company aims to make things smoother, smarter, and way more user-friendly.