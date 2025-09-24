'Scratchgate' is real: How to protect your iPhone 17 Pro

Apple has touted the iPhone 17 Pro series as having its most durable aluminium yet. However, many users are disappointed with everyday marks that don't match the company's promise. The discrepancy between expectation and reality is what has led to the "scratchgate" controversy. The problem affects iPhone 17 Pro models with aluminium-glass bodies, as the matte coating over aluminium scratches easily . Regular iPhone 17 and iPhone Air models have glass backs, which are less prone to visible scratches.

Protection tips

How to keep your iPhone looking new for longer

To keep your iPhone 17 Pro looking new for as long as possible, using a case is highly recommended. Even if you want to show off the design, a clear case can still provide protection while keeping the phone's look intact. Screen protectors and skin wraps are also effective in preventing scuffs on the body. Avoiding putting your phone in a bag with keys or other devices can help avoid superficial scratches too.