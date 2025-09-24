Perplexity's Comet AI browser launched in India: How to use

Perplexity has launched its Comet AI browser in India, marking a major expansion into the country's digital market. The browser is only available for paying Perplexity Pro subscribers at this time. Built on Chromium, Comet combines a traditional web interface with an always-on AI sidebar to enhance user experience.

Innovative functions More than just a browser The Comet AI browser isn't just another web browser, but a "thinking partner," as per Perplexity co-founder and CEO Aravind Srinivas. The innovative tool can handle multi-step tasks like comparing product prices, booking meetings, drafting and sending emails, or completing transactions on behalf of users. It also works as a research assistant by summarizing documents, tracking projects across tabs, and maintaining task continuity.

Access and security Availability and privacy features The Comet AI browser is now available for Windows and macOS, with Android pre-orders open and iOS support coming soon. On the privacy front, Comet stores browsing history and AI interactions locally with end-to-end encryption by default, making it a secure choice for users. Perplexity has already partnered with Bharti Airtel to give millions of Airtel customers free access to Perplexity Pro for one year.