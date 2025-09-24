Qualcomm speeds up marketing with Adobe GenStudio
Qualcomm is stepping up its marketing game by adopting Adobe GenStudio, an AI-powered platform that makes it easy to create tons of personalized digital content.
The move is all about speeding up workflows, delivering content faster, and keeping the brand's look consistent in today's fast-changing digital world.
GenStudio offers a range of features for marketers
With GenStudio, Qualcomm teams can quickly customize assets for different platforms while sticking to brand standards.
Performance data helps marketers adjust strategies on the fly.
Plus, tools like Adobe Express let anyone—designer or not—edit templates for local and social campaigns.
Other features like Firefly and Experience Manager make image creation and testing a breeze, while Workfront and Marketo help plan campaigns smarter using real customer insights.