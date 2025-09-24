Chrome's new AI feature turns articles into podcast-style summaries
Google just dropped a new feature for Chrome on Android that turns long articles into quick, podcast-style audio summaries.
Using two AI voices chatting back and forth, it highlights the main points so you don't have to read the whole thing.
This is part of the latest 2025 update and is perfect if you'd rather listen than scroll.
How to use the new feature
Just open any article in Chrome on your Android phone, tap the menu, and hit "Listen to this page."
Then switch to Audio Overviews with the playback controls—the two AI voices will take it from there.
Google's rolling this out slowly to make sure everything works smoothly.
AI magic at work
Unlike basic text-to-speech, Audio Overviews uses tech from Google's NotebookLM and Gemini AI projects.
This means more natural, conversational recaps that actually feel engaging—making it way easier (and honestly more fun) to catch up on info while multitasking or chilling.