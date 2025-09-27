Apple is fixing iPhone 17 bug blocking Apple Intelligence download

Apple is aware of a bug affecting some iPhone 17 users, which prevents them from downloading Apple Intelligence. The issue has left several capabilities like Genmoji, Image Playground, and Writing Tools inaccessible for a small number of users. However, the tech giant is reportedly working on a fix that could be released soon.

Resolution efforts Support staff aware of the issue According to two users affected by this bug, Apple's support staff is already aware of the problem and plans to fix it. However, it's still unclear whether a server-side adjustment can be made or if an iOS update will be required for a complete resolution. Some users have managed to fix their issues with Apple Intelligence on iPhone 17 by following certain troubleshooting steps, while others have had no luck.

User attempts Users have tried various methods to resolve the issue Among the successful fixes, users have tried turning off cellular data and connecting to Wi-Fi, changing the iPhone's language and then reverting it back, wiping the iPhone and restoring from an iCloud backup. Other methods include toggling Airplane mode on/off, changing region settings, and resetting network settings as well as all settings. Despite these efforts by some users, not all have been able to resolve their issues with Apple Intelligence on iPhone 17.