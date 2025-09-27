How Google got its iconic name

Google , the search engine we all rely on, celebrated its 27th birthday on September 27, 2025. The tech giant has come a long way since its humble beginnings as a Stanford dorm room experiment. But have you ever wondered how this revolutionary platform got its unique name? The answer lies in the mathematical term "googol," which represents the number 1 followed by 100 zeros.

Name evolution Backrub to Google The story of Google's name begins in 1995, when Larry Page met Sergey Brin at Stanford University. They initially disagreed, but soon collaborated on a new search engine. Operating from their dorm rooms, they developed a system that ranked web pages based on links. This project was dubbed "Backrub," alluding to how the engine analyzed backlinks on the internet. However, they later realized this quirky name wouldn't work as a brand for their ambitious project.

Company formation From dorm rooms to a garage In 1998, Sun Microsystems co-founder Andy Bechtolsheim wrote a $100,000 check to Page and Brin, officially establishing Google Inc. The company then moved from dorm rooms to a garage in Menlo Park, California. Despite its humble beginnings with clunky desktops and a ping-pong table as office decor, Google quickly grew. Its unconventional culture was evident even then, with the first server made of Lego bricks and the first "Doodle" announcing their attendance at the Burning Man festival.