How Google got its iconic name
What's the story
Google, the search engine we all rely on, celebrated its 27th birthday on September 27, 2025. The tech giant has come a long way since its humble beginnings as a Stanford dorm room experiment. But have you ever wondered how this revolutionary platform got its unique name? The answer lies in the mathematical term "googol," which represents the number 1 followed by 100 zeros.
Name evolution
Backrub to Google
The story of Google's name begins in 1995, when Larry Page met Sergey Brin at Stanford University. They initially disagreed, but soon collaborated on a new search engine. Operating from their dorm rooms, they developed a system that ranked web pages based on links. This project was dubbed "Backrub," alluding to how the engine analyzed backlinks on the internet. However, they later realized this quirky name wouldn't work as a brand for their ambitious project.
Company formation
From dorm rooms to a garage
In 1998, Sun Microsystems co-founder Andy Bechtolsheim wrote a $100,000 check to Page and Brin, officially establishing Google Inc. The company then moved from dorm rooms to a garage in Menlo Park, California. Despite its humble beginnings with clunky desktops and a ping-pong table as office decor, Google quickly grew. Its unconventional culture was evident even then, with the first server made of Lego bricks and the first "Doodle" announcing their attendance at the Burning Man festival.
Expansion
Tech giant and Alphabet Inc.
Over the years, Google grew exponentially, hiring engineers and building sales teams. It eventually moved into its now-famous headquarters, the Googleplex in Mountain View, California. Today, Google is more than just a search engine; it powers Gmail, YouTube, Android, Maps, and hundreds of other products used by billions of people every day. Despite its growth into a tech giant with a diverse portfolio under Alphabet Inc., the unusual name remains one of its most memorable traits.