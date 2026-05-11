How much could the iPhone 18 Pro cost?

Apple 's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models could be priced aggressively, according to analyst Jeff Pu. The strategy is part of Apple's plan to compete with the rising costs of Android smartphones. Despite the increasing production costs in the smartphone industry, Apple is likely to keep the starting price of its next-generation iPhones unchanged in the US market.

Market maneuver Apple to absorb rising supply chain costs Apple is said to be ready to absorb the rising supply chain costs instead of passing them on to consumers. This strategy was previously hinted at by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who suggested that Apple could leverage the current market conditions by keeping prices stable and gaining more market share while competitors continue hiking smartphone prices.

Pricing forecast What about pricing in India? If the current leaks are accurate, the iPhone 18 Pro could start at around $1,099 while the iPhone 18 Pro Max may continue at roughly $1,199 in the US market. This would mean no major price hike over its predecessor model despite rising component costs. However, Indian consumers may not be as lucky with Apple, often raising prices in India due to currency fluctuations and import costs.

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Tech advancements iPhone 18 Pro lineup to come with A20 Pro chip The iPhone 18 Pro lineup is expected to bring several notable hardware upgrades. The models are likely to retain the same 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch OLED displays as their predecessors, but with a much smaller Dynamic Island, nearly 35% narrower than before. Performance improvements are also expected with the new phones, rumored to feature Apple's new A20 Pro chipset for better CPU performance and power efficiency.

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