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Home / News / Technology News / iPhone 18 Pro screens are showing unexpected lines
iPhone 18 Pro screens are showing unexpected lines
Apple is reportedly replacing affected devices

iPhone 18 Pro screens are showing unexpected lines

By Mudit Dube
Sep 25, 2026
10:33 am
What's the story

Apple's latest flagship smartphones, the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max, are facing some major issues. Users have reported problems such as colored lines on the display and unexpected device restarts. The complaints have been reported on social media from different parts of the world, including India. Some customers say Apple replaced their affected devices after they contacted the company, although there is no indication yet of how many phones are involved.

Panel concerns

Users joke about Samsung's role in display issues

The display complaints have reignited a debate over the use of OLED panels in premium smartphones.

Some users have humorously pointed fingers at Samsung, which has been supplying display panels to Apple for years.

Samsung Display is said to provide LTPO+ OLED screens for Apple's high-end iPhones, with oxide technology in the display driver designed to improve power efficiency.

Restart recognition

iPhone 18 Pro rebooting during Face ID authentication

The more documented problem is the unexpected restarts of iPhone 18 Pro models.

Users have reported their devices rebooting during or around Face ID authentication, with some experiencing repeated incidents soon after setting up their new phones.

One Reddit user said their iPhone 18 Pro Max restarted three times while using Face ID and once while attempting to access Apple Wallet.

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Fix promised

Apple to fix 'panic-full' error via software update

Apple has acknowledged a "panic-full" error affecting some iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max users. The tech giant said a software update is due early next week.

A "panic-full" entry is created in an iPhone's diagnostic logs when the system encounters a critical failure that forces a restart.

Such failures can arise from software problems, but can also involve hardware components such as sensors or the mainboard.

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Design changes

New Face ID position may be causing some issues

The timing of the reports has also drawn attention to a significant change in the iPhone 18 Pro's front-facing hardware.

Apple has moved the infrared camera used by Face ID beneath the display, positioning it toward the upper-left portion of the screen.

Some industry observers have raised concerns that certain screen protectors could interfere with this new infrared sensor.

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