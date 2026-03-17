iPhone 18 Pro to get upgrades but no price hike

Apple 's upcoming iPhone 18 series could launch without a price increase, according to recent analyst reports. The speculation comes as all eyes are on Apple's next flagship models expected to debut in the second half of 2026. Industry analysts suggest that Apple could keep the pricing of its iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max close to their predecessors, despite rising component costs.

Pricing strategy Apple may retain current pricing for iPhone 18 Pro models The iPhone 17 Pro currently starts at $1,099 while the iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at $1,199. Analysts now believe Apple could retain this pricing for the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models. TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that Apple may not pass on rising component costs to consumers as part of its strategy to maintain market share.

Cost control Apple negotiating with suppliers for favorable memory chip deals Another analyst, Jeff Pu of GF Securities, has also hinted that Apple is working on cost management measures to avoid price hikes. The company is said to be in talks with suppliers like Samsung and SK Hynix for favorable memory chip deals. This comes as memory components such as DRAM and NAND have seen price increases due to demand from companies building AI infrastructure.

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Market response Foldable iPhone expected to debut in late 2027 Despite the rising component costs, Apple could keep the pricing stable for its upcoming Pro models. The move is likely to support sales volume and maintain ecosystem growth. Analysts believe this strategy could also help Apple expand its services business. The company is also working on a foldable iPhone that is rumored to debut alongside the Pro models later this year. Early estimates suggest a starting price of around $1,999, depending on storage options.

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