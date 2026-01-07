Apple readying iPhone with 200MP camera: Check launch timeline

Apple is said to be working on its biggest iPhone camera upgrade yet, with a whopping 200MP sensor. The tech giant is reportedly eyeing the revolutionary upgrade for its 2028 iPhone lineup, according to investment bank Morgan Stanley. If the timeline holds true, we could see the first iPhone sporting a 200MP sensor in the form of the iPhone 21 series.

Technological leap Apple's camera evolution: From 12MP to 48MP Apple has always focused on camera upgrades for its iPhones, even if the changes seem minor. The company made a major jump from 12MP to 48MP sensors on all rear cameras of its current iPhone models, including the main, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses. This change was first introduced with the main camera and later extended to other lenses as well.

Strategic partnership Samsung to supply 200MP sensor for iPhone 21 series The Morgan Stanley report also highlights Samsung's role in Apple's future camera upgrade. The South Korean tech giant is said to be supplying the 200MP sensor for the iPhone 21 series, despite their long-standing rivalry in the smartphone market. This isn't surprising as Samsung already supplies several key components for Apple devices.

Diversification efforts Apple's supply chain strategy and component sourcing The delay in the transition to a 200MP camera is partly due to Apple's supply chain strategy. The company wants to diversify its suppliers instead of relying heavily on one. This could also explain why the shift is taking longer than expected, with earlier predictions suggesting a 200MP iPhone camera could debut as early as the iPhone 18 generation.