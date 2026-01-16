iPhone 4: Why the 16-year-old phone is trending again

The iPhone 4, a device that made its debut in 2010, is witnessing a major resurgence among young users. This trend is mainly driven by nostalgia and the phone's simple features. According to Google Trends, searches for buying the iPhone 4 have surged by nearly 1,000%. However, experts have raised concerns over security risks due to its outdated software and lack of support.

Retro appeal A nostalgic journey back to simpler times The growing interest in the iPhone 4 isn't just about tech specs, it's also a trip down memory lane. The device is seen as a symbol of a time when life was less complicated by constant notifications and endless scrolling. For many, using an old phone like this is like taking a mini-vacation from modern life. Despite the risks associated with it, this retro trend doesn't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon.

Photography trend iPhone 4's unique photography style captivates users The iPhone 4 is also being praised for its unique photography style. Users are sharing photos taken on the device and comparing them with those taken on newer models. While modern smartphones capture crystal-clear images, the older model produces grainy, slightly washed-out photos that many find more authentic and emotional. Some users have even dubbed it as the new digital camera due to this distinctive quality.

Market surge Resale value skyrockets amid renewed interest The renewed interest in the iPhone 4 has also led to a massive spike in its resale value. On platforms like eBay, the phone is selling for exorbitant prices, especially if it's unused or still in its original box. This trend shows that even a device as old as 13 years can make a strong comeback in today's tech market.

