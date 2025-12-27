iPhone Air 2 could launch next year, leak suggests

The future of the iPhone Air 2 has been a topic of much speculation, with recent reports suggesting potential delays and changes to its release schedule. However, a new rumor from leaker Fixed Focus Digital on Weibo suggests that Apple may unveil the second-generation model sooner than expected. The leak claims that Apple plans to announce the iPhone Air 2 at its next fall event, usually held in early September.

Conflicting reports Apple's internal communications contradict release rumors The latest rumor contradicts two recent reports from The Information. The first suggested that Apple had "notified engineers and suppliers that they were taking the next iPhone Air off the schedule without providing a new release date." A day later, the publication reported that "some Apple engineers are hoping to release a redesigned version with a second camera lens in spring 2027."

Design changes iPhone Air 2: A response to user feedback The iPhone Air 2 is likely to address two major criticisms of its predecessor. The Information reports that Apple has "gone back to the drawing board" with the device and is now "considering" adding a second camera while also reducing its price. This would be a significant departure from the first-generation model and could make it more appealing to users.