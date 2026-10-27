iPhone Duo gets Apple Pencil support with iOS 27.2
What's the story
Apple has updated its iOS to version 27.2, bringing support for the Apple Pencil on the iPhone Duo. The update also introduces an "Edge Light" feature, which is designed to illuminate users' faces during video calls. The new features come as part of Apple's commitment to enhancing user experience on its first foldable device, the iPhone Duo.
Update highlights
Major apps already support extra screen space
The iOS 27.2 update comes with redesigned controls for the iPhone Duo, which are optimized for its 7.6-inch inner display and 5.4-inch outer screen.
Major apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Microsoft Outlook already support this extra screen space, while others are still being optimized.
The update also lets Siri AI take suggested actions in Messages and adds support for more languages including French, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish.
Feature enhancements
Other changes in Apple's latest iOS update
The iOS 27.2 update also integrates Google's SynthID AI watermark into Photos and Image Playground, as per 9to5Mac.
Other notable changes include user profiles on the Apple TV app for iPhone and a revamped Apple Podcasts app that replaces its "Up Next" queue with a list of "New Episodes" and a "Continue Playing" section below it.
You will also see the new Apple Music logo in this update.
Communication upgrades
Dual capture for group FaceTime calls
The iOS 27.2 update also enhances FaceTime by enabling dual capture for group calls, giving a broader view of all participants.
Apple has also released macOS 27.2 Golden Gate, watchOS 27.2, visionOS 27.2, tvOS 27.2, and HomePod 27.2 as part of this major software update rollout across its devices ecosystem.