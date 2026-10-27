iPhone Duo gets Apple Pencil support with iOS 27.2

The iOS 27.2 update comes with redesigned controls for the iPhone Duo, which are optimized for its 7.6-inch inner display and 5.4-inch outer screen.

Major apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Microsoft Outlook already support this extra screen space, while others are still being optimized.

The update also lets Siri AI take suggested actions in Messages and adds support for more languages including French, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish.