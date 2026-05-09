Apple users slam autocorrect woes, demand fixes for frustrating errors

Apple 's autocorrect feature has come under fire from users, who say it is more of a hindrance than help. The complaints were highlighted in an X post that garnered nearly two million views. The user expressed their frustration with Apple's keyboard, saying they've never had to correct words as much in their 19 years of using iPhones . They also questioned the current state of autocorrect and asked for a fix.

User complaints Other users join conversation, share similar complaints The criticism of Apple's autocorrect feature continued with other users joining the conversation. One user asked why the keyboard doesn't recognize the word "were," while another complained about its stubbornness in changing words. They said it was like their phone was determined to be correct and wouldn't let them make corrections easily. Another user also criticized the feature for changing profanity into "duck you."

Feature overview Apple's keyboard features Apple's keyboard comes with two main features to minimize typing errors: autocorrect and predictive text. The former automatically corrects misspelled words while you type, using a built-in dictionary. The latter predicts what you're going to say based on previous conversations or typing patterns and completes sentences accordingly. However, as users have pointed out, these features don't always work perfectly.

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Update backlash Complaints about keyboard features The complaints about Apple's keyboard features have been around for a while, but they intensified after the release of iOS 6. Users described the update as so clunky that it felt like using a ghost keyboard. A Reddit thread titled "It's Not Just You - The iOS Keyboard is Broken" has over 2,600 upvotes and 736 comments highlighting similar issues like missed taps, lags, and incorrect word substitutions.

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AI enhancement AI update in iOS 26.2 didn't help either The December release of iOS 26.2, which used AI to improve autocorrections, didn't help much either. Apple claimed it had fixed the issues with the release of iOS 26.4 in March, promising "improved keyboard accuracy when typing quickly." However, users were not impressed with this so-called improvement and said that the AI only made things worse by messing up automated spellchecks.