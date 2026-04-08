Iran-linked hackers attack industrial sites in the US

Iran-linked hackers have targeted and disrupted several US industrial sites in recent weeks, a US federal advisory revealed yesterday. The hacking campaign is an escalation of Tehran's cyberattacks since the start of the US-Israeli war with Iran. It specifically tested safety systems at these industrial plants, which are crucial for protecting human life.

Impact assessment Hackers attempted to erase data from victim companies The hacks have led to some industrial processes at the targeted sites shutting down, forcing them into manual operation. This downtime has resulted in financial losses for some of the affected companies, according to the federal advisory. In some cases, the hackers have attempted to use destructive malware or "wipers" to erase data from victim firms. However, it remains unclear if they were successful in their attempts.

Security alert FBI issues urgent warning to US critical infrastructure firms The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security's cyber agency have issued an urgent warning to US critical infrastructure companies about the ongoing hacking campaign. Officials believe these attacks are aimed at causing "disruptive effects within the United States." The hackers are reportedly targeting internet-facing programmable logic controllers, devices that enable communication between machinery at industrial plants globally. This could lead to immediate disruptions or even modifications of operating parameters impacting physical operations.

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