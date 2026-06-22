Is Nothing launching a new mid-range Phone (4b)?
What's the story
Nothing, the London-based tech brand known for its novel smartphones, may be gearing up to launch a new budget-friendly phone range. The speculation comes from a series of cryptic social media posts and industry leaks. The company has not confirmed any details yet, but the teasers hint at an expansion of its product portfolio in India.
Teaser details
Teaser video shows device's design
The latest teaser from Nothing India was a short video with the caption "(b)usted." Unlike an earlier post from the company's main account that only featured the symbol "(b)," this new clip gave a brief glimpse of the hardware itself. The design shown in this video retains many visual signatures associated with Nothing devices, such as a transparent rear panel and exposed internal elements.
Series speculation
Device could be named Phone (4b)
Industry observers speculate that the branding could indicate a new "B" series. If true, a device named Phone (4b) could sit alongside the existing A-series instead of replacing it. This would allow Nothing to target a different market segment. The company hasn't announced any launch date yet, but the increasing frequency of teaser posts suggests an unveiling might happen soon.
CMF update
Nothing scraps CMF Phone 2 Pro successor plans
The speculation of a possible B-series launch comes after Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis revealed that the company has scrapped plans for a successor to the CMF Phone 2 Pro. He said producing a meaningful upgrade had become difficult due to rising memory component costs. "We were working on a successor but with memory prices where they are right now, we can't build a phone that feels like a genuine step forward at a price that makes sense for CMF."
Product codenames
Teasers feature Pokemon imagery, a nod to Nothing's tradition
Adding to the intrigue, Nothing has recently used Pokemon imagery in its teasers. The company has a history of using Pokemon codenames for unreleased products. Images shared recently featuring Jumpluff and Blastoise have sparked new theories about devices currently under development. Reports suggest Blastoise may refer to an upcoming Nothing smartphone while Jumpluff could be linked to the next generation of affordable earbuds, possibly launching as Ear 3a.