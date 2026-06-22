Is Nothing launching a new mid-range Phone (4b)?

CMF update

Nothing scraps CMF Phone 2 Pro successor plans

The speculation of a possible B-series launch comes after Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis revealed that the company has scrapped plans for a successor to the CMF Phone 2 Pro. He said producing a meaningful upgrade had become difficult due to rising memory component costs. "We were working on a successor but with memory prices where they are right now, we can't build a phone that feels like a genuine step forward at a price that makes sense for CMF."