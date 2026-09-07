Europe's 1st fully commercial orbital rocket launched successfully
What's the story
German company Isar Aerospace has successfully launched Europe's first fully commercial orbital rocket, the two-stage Spectrum. The historic launch took place from a Norwegian spaceport and marked a major milestone for the European space industry. The feat comes after a failed attempt in March 2025 when the vehicle crashed into the sea just 30 seconds after liftoff.
Industry impact
Isar Aerospace opened space from continental Europe: CEO
Daniel Metzler, the CEO and Co-Founder of Isar Aerospace, celebrated the success of the launch in a press release.
He said, "Today, Isar Aerospace opened space from Continental Europe," emphasizing that "this achievement provides a real alternative for commercial and institutional customers."
"Europe now has sovereign access to space and we have entered into a new chapter for European spaceflight," Metzler added.
Market shift
Europe's reliance on government-funded space entities
Historically, Europe has depended on government-funded entities like Arianespace and Avio for its space missions.
The recent global political developments make this achievement even more significant for European nations that may see the US as an unreliable ally right now.
It also comes as they have been cut off from Russian Soyuz rockets after the country's invasion of Ukraine.
Strategic advantage
Norway's Minister of Industry and Commerce speaks about launch
Norway's Minister of Industry and Commerce, Cecilie Myrseth, hailed the launch as a major boost for the European space industry.
She said it gives Europe better access to space and strengthens both Norwegian and European security in these turbulent times.
The uncrewed Spectrum rocket was designed for small and medium-sized payloads and carried five small satellites along with an in-flight technological experiment during its historic mission.
Previous attempts
Isar Aerospace's 2nd attempt at launching Spectrum
The recent launch was Isar Aerospace's second attempt, coming 18 months after its first rocket crashed into the sea and exploded shortly after liftoff from the same site.
Despite the failure, the company had deemed that mission a success for generating large amounts of data for its developers.
This time around, they secured about €200 million ($232 million) from the European Space Agency (ESA) to fund new rockets and expand testing and launch infrastructure.
Twitter Post
Official announcement
We made history. On just our second flight, we became the first commercial space company from Europe to deliver satellites into orbit. Mission 'Onward and Upward' successfully lifted off and deployed payloads into orbit. A new chapter for European spaceflight. More:… pic.twitter.com/AWvqG2l8Mn— Isar Aerospace (@isaraerospace) September 5, 2026