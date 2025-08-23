ISRO develops 1st indigenous microprocessors for space tech

The ICs include advanced data acquisition systems, voltage regulators, and relay drivers—all designed for ISRO's next-gen rockets. The VIKRAM3201 and KALPANA3201 chips are India's first fully indigenous 32-bit processors built for space. KALPANA3201 even honors astronaut Kalpana Chawla and has already been tested with flight software.

What's in the pipeline for Indian space program?

With private startups like Skyroot Aerospace shaking things up in rocket tech, the government is aiming high: an Indian Space Station by 2035, a crewed Moon mission by 2040, and the Gaganyaan human spaceflight set for early 2027.

All this new hardware is setting the stage for a self-reliant—and pretty exciting—future in Indian space exploration.